Police identify victim in deadly Horn Lake shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Horn Lake.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Tulane Park Apartments
Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Demetria Presley in the parking lot with a gun shot wound to the chest.
She was rushed to Regional One Health, where she later died.
Investigators say witnesses identified the shooter as 23-year-old Corey Woods, who fled the scene in a white Honda Accord.
Police later found the car in Memphis, but Woods was not inside.
During the search for Woods, investigators made contact with family members who assisted in having Woods turn himself in at the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Woods was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.
His bond has not been set yet.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.