SCS bus drivers laid off after district switches to all virtual instruction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 700 of Shelby County Schools’ transportation staff have been laid off, a significant portion of them bus drivers, due to the district going 100% virtual.
“We’re meeting every day and trying to figure out how can we use our bus drivers. Of course, if you are not transporting a student to school, we can’t pay you for a service that you are not providing,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray in a one-on-one with WMC.
SCS was contracted with the school bus company Durham School Services. A representative with the company says that drivers were first furloughed in March when schools closed due to the pandemic. In July, when SCS announced that their schools would be online for the coming year, it resulted in the company and district breaking what had been a 10-year contract.
Durham said that they would be willing to help employees any way they could to find work with other schools. The company rep said they currently have 20 drivers working for municipal school districts in Shelby County.
SCS has not shared how the broken contract may affect transportation when in-person classes resume.
Ray also said that he would like to see drivers still be involved with the district.
“We are trying to think of creative ways, because these are our people that are part of our community,” he said. “I want to try to figure out ways that we can support them.”
