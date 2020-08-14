Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports 3 deaths, 200 new cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there have been three new coronavirus deaths and 200 new cases reported since Thursday.
The county has seen 24,547 COVID-19 cases and 319 deaths since the first virus case was confirmed in March.
SCHD says more than 20,300 residents have recovered from the virus.
With new cases being reported daily, the health department is also keeping track of health care resources in the Mid-South. As of Friday, ICU utilization is at 88%. This percentage includes COVID-19 patients as well as patients who have other health care needs.
Several long term care facilities are currently under investigation after reporting clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks to the health department. Both staff and residents have been affected by the clusters.
Another set of facilities have resolved their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
The hardest-hit facility, Quince Nursing and Rehab, saw 33 deaths among staff and residents during their cluster which is not reported resolved.
Friday, SCHD also reported the county’s positivity rate plummeted to 13.5%. For the past few weeks, the rate has been sitting in the 15-16 percentage range.
The health department and city/county leaders are looking for a 14-day downward trend before moving forward with any other reopenings.
