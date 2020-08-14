Suspects on the run after 1 killed, 1 injured in Westwood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Westwood left one person dead and another seriously hurt Friday evening.
Officers responded to the incident on Falcon Drive, off Western Park Drive.
At the scene, police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a Mercedes.
One victim was pronounced dead on arrival, the other was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the suspects were wearing masks, blue jeans & light colored shirts.
If you have any information, contact police.
