TSBDC providing free resources for local small businesses, entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) has launched a new campaign to provide resources for local small businesses and entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19.
The center, which operates in partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College, aims to make the local business community aware of the tools available to help them navigate the extraordinary circumstances.
Memphis’ TSBDC Center provides many services for entrepreneurs to take advantage of free confidential counseling as well as training seminars, both public and private, on business-related topics.
Whether you want to start a business, grow a business, or sustain a business, TSBDC advisors can help.
For more information, call 901-333-5085 or click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.