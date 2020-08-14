University of Memphis adapts football game day procedures for fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis adopted new game day policies for Tigers football games in the fall. The university announced tickets will be digital and parking will only be available for ticketed fans.
There will be no tailgating at Tiger Lane due to coronavirus concerns.
The Memphis Athletics Department announced $4.4M in budget cuts to adjust for the limited number of fans and other affects due to the coronavirus pandemic. To avoid further cuts, it asked Memphis season ticket holders to “opt-in” to the Keep Memphis Roaring campaign. The option donates the value of season tickets to the Tiger Scholarship Fund. In return, season ticket holders receive single-game tickets and other incentives.
U of M reported 75% of season ticket holders chose to “opt-in.”
The Memphis Tigers open the football season at the Liberty Bowl September 5, 2020 against Arkansas State.
