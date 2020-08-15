Man dead after being run over by vehicle in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man is dead after being run over by a vehicle in Berclair Saturday evening.
Officers found the victim unresponsive and lying on the sidewalk near S. Janice Circle around 5:42 p.m.
He was rushed to Baptist East in critical condition where he later died.
Investigators say the victim knew the suspect.
The suspect was in a 2009 or 2010 Ford Expedition when he intentionally ran over the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
