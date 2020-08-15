Mostly dry weekend & cooler temps next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move in tonight and there may be a stray shower or storm overnight. The front will continue to track across the area on Sunday and will usher in cooler air for next week.
TONIGHT: A few clouds along with a stray shower possible. Low: Low to mid 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. High: Near 90. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s each day along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows near 70.
NEXT WEEKEND: Right now the weekend looks mostly dry and skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s and lows near 70.
