MPD: Man charged after crashing into another car while fleeing traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police say he crashed into another car while fleeing a traffic stop Friday and later pointed a gun at an officer.
Jamel Coleman is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and several other charges.
According to the Memphis Police Department, an officer spotted a BMW driving recklessly around noon Friday near Dromedary and Reese Road.
MPD says when the officer tried to stop the vehicle the suspect tried to hit the officer’s cruiser. The suspect crashed into a PT Cruiser near Dromedary and Highway 64 while speeding away.
MPD says the officer fired one shot at the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect ran off but the officer caught him a short time later.
No one was hurt in the incident.
