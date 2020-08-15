Police looking for suspects after vehicles vandalized at fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for suspects after several vehicles were vandalized early Friday morning at the Memphis Fire Station.
Video surveillance shows a vehicle turning onto the fire station parking lot with the lights turned off around 3:35 a.m. Witnesses say they heard a disturbance and approximately five gunshots before seeing a vehicle flee the scene.
Officers made the scene and noticed several vehicles with broken glass and bullet holes.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.