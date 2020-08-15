Tracking a mainly drier weather pattern for the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday will be much the same, with highs in the upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By Friday, we will see another small chance for rain with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.