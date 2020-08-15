Tracking a mainly drier weather pattern for the weekend

Rain chances are lower this weekend as a cold front pushes south of the region. For the week ahead, we are tracking a nice and mild pattern.
Patchy dense fog is possible across parts of West Tennessee and North Mississippi this morning. Once the fog lifts, we are looking at a partly cloudy day with north winds around 5 mph. A shower cannot be ruled out today, but a majority of the Mid-South will remain dry. Highs will top out in the lower 90s today falling into the middle to lower 70s tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight with light to calm winds.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Highs: Middle to lower 90s. Winds: North around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: Middle to lower 70s. Winds: Light to calm.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking warm, with highs int he upper 80s to lower 90s and north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with the very small chance for a shower or downpour. Tomorrow night, expect mainly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the region.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday will be much the same, with highs in the upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By Friday, we will see another small chance for rain with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
