Health officials report more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department says there have been three new coronavirus deaths and 243 new cases reported since Friday.
The county has seen 25,046 COVID-19 cases and 324 deaths since the first virus case was confirmed in March.
SCHD says 20,826 residents have recovered from the virus.
With new cases being reported daily, the health department is also keeping track of health care resources in the Mid-South. As of Friday, ICU utilization is at 88%. This percentage includes COVID-19 patients as well as patients who have other health care needs.
