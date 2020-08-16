Mid-South students returning to school with new guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South school districts are starting classes Monday with a much different look during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is going to be completely new. We’re all first-year educators right, myself included, all our teachers and principals, because this is something that is brand new to all of us,” said Cory Uselton, Desoto County Schools Superintendent.
The DeSoto County School District is preparing for a school year unlike any other.
Schools in the DeSoto County School District, along with school districts in Arlington, Collierville, Germantown and Bartlett are all beginning classes on Monday.
Each school district is offering some form of a hybrid plan of in-classroom and virtual learning.
All of them plan to require students to social distance as much as possible and wear masks.
“Going into the school year with traditional learning and distanced learning, all of our employees, teachers and administrators all of our staff members, everyone is just working together to offer the best education we possibly can while keeping our students and staff safe at the same time,” said Uselton.
“We know that anytime you put younger people in that sort of proximity, that there’s going to be some transmission of disease. We know it, we’ve seen it,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist Baptist Memorial Health Care.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease Specialist for Baptist Memorial Health Care, says it’s critical each district and each school within the districts, have their own unique plan to react quickly when COVID-19 spreads in local schools.
Dr. Threlkeld’s recommendation to parents:
“Hold the schools accountable for having a plan of what to do. We don’t want to get into a situation where there’s a plan to prevent it but no plan to deal with it once the cases start coming in because they most assuredly will start coming in,” said Threlkeld.
Dr. Threlkeld says it will be difficult to make students wear masks and socially distance themselves.
For older students he says it’s their responsibility to do the right thing and help limit the transmission of COVID-19, especially for their families.
“It really is your responsibility to try not to get this infection,” said Threlkeld.
There was great news this week that a new saliva-based rapid response test developed by Yale University and the NBA has been approved by the FDA.
Dr. Threlkeld says when labs in our area mass produce those tests, that could help schools mass test students and have more in classroom learning.
