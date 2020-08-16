Postal Service problems causing concerns for Mid-South ahead of November election

“As you know, my staff first requested your testimony several weeks ago, and you indicated that the first available date you could appear was September 17, 2020. However, over the past several weeks, there have been startling new revelations about the scope and gravity of operational changes you are implementing at hundreds of postal facilities without consulting adequately with Congress, the Postal Regulatory Commission, or the Board of Governors,” wrote Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee. “Your testimony is particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country—as well as President Trump’s explicit admission last week that he has been blocking critical coronavirus funding for the Postal Service in order to impair mail-in voting efforts for the upcoming elections in November.”