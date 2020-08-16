Shower possible Sunday; tracking lower humidity by midweek

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with northerly winds and mainly sunny skies, lows tomorrow night will fall into the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking cooler afternoon highs in the upper to middle 80s with lower humidity values and partly cloudy skies, lows will remain in the 60s both nights. A few showers will again be possible Thursday and Friday, skies will remain partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, lows will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.