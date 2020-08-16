Shower possible Sunday; tracking lower humidity by midweek

A cold front will usher in a few rain chances this afternoon and evening. Behind the front expect a tad cooler temperatures and lower humidity values.
Expect another day with a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s again this afternoon. A cold front will pass across the region, that will give the area a slight chance for a shower or two today, most will remain dry. Winds will be out of the north today around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with northerly winds and mainly sunny skies, lows tomorrow night will fall into the upper 60s near 70 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking cooler afternoon highs in the upper to middle 80s with lower humidity values and partly cloudy skies, lows will remain in the 60s both nights. A few showers will again be possible Thursday and Friday, skies will remain partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, lows will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking partly cloudy with a shower possible, highs will top out right near 90 degrees by the start of the week ahead.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
