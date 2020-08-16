A shower possible through afternoon-less humid this week!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will continue to move south and east across the area and there may be a stray shower or storm before 7 PM. The front will bring in some drier, less humid air this week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: Light & variable.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s each day along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows near 70.
NEXT WEEKEND: Right now the weekend looks mainly dry and skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s and lows near 70.
