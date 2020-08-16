State Sen. Raumesh Akbari set to speak at DNC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari is set to give a keynote speech at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention.
The Memphis lawmaker says she will join 16 other democrats for the speech.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was originally set to accept the DNC in Milwaukee.
However, due to COVID-19, he and presumptive vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will deliver their convention speeches in Wilmington, Deleware without an audience.
