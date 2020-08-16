Tipton Co. woman sentenced to 40 years for child rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with no parole for rape of a child and other crimes.
On July 16, a Tipton County jury found Ashley Thomas guilty of two counts of aggravated child neglect, one count of facilitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of criminal responsibility for rape of a child and two counts of continual sexual abuse.
Thomas was indicted in November 2018 in relation to the sexual abuse of her daughter in Munford.
