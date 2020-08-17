Active community COVID-19 cases in Arkansas at 5,309 as death total tops 600 since March

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson updates the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson gave the daily numbers after speaking with Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx in Little Rock. The biggest topic on the agenda was how COVID-19 is being spread more “familial” as more and more people start to interact with each other.
Hutchinson also addressed the teachers union in Little Rock that he says is encouraging teachers not to show up for the first day of school.
He pointed to the 52 private schools in Arkansas that have already started schools and seeing good overall results.
Hutchinson also touched on absentee voting saying he reviewed the USPS letter to Sec’y of State, and if everybody waits until the last minute to send in their ballots, then it could cause problems.
Governor Hutchinson said, “If everyone waits until the end to send in their absentee vote it’s going to be hard to count them in a timely fashion. We encourage you to do it early.”
Hutchinson started the press conference off by thanking Dr. Deborah Birx for visiting Arkansas Monday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.