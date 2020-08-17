After multiple changes to reopening plan, Collierville students kick off new school year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools changed its reopen plan several times before its first day Monday. The district is one of four Shelby County municipal school districts to reopen Monday.
Their reopening plan came with a few aches and pains, including a parent protest outside the high school at one point. It’s a highly anticipated first day for district officials.
While reopening plans look different district to district, at Collierville Schools the plan looks different school to school.
“Usually we have about 2,800 students here at Collierville High School, but today we have around 1,000,” said Collierville Director of Schools Gary Lilly.
Middle and high school students had the option between a hybrid schedule and an all virtual schedule. Elementary school students chose between a virtual and traditional model.
“It’s taken a lot of get to this point, that’s because a lot of information has changed,” Lilly said.
When the district first released its reopening plan it allowed all students to pick between a virtual or traditional schedule, but a Shelby County health directive mandating desks be at least six feet apart forced the Collierville Schools to switch from a traditional schedule to a hybrid one.
A small group of district parents publicly opposed that option, so in a final change to the reopening plan the district allowed only elementary school students a chance at a traditional schedule.
"We are doing everything we can to minimize the risk of transmission," Lilly said.
Lilly said he watched as two municipal school districts reopened last week and will continue to learn and collaborate with all other Shelby County districts as they all begin to reopen.
"There's a lot of collaboration which is great because you know things are constantly changing," Lilly said.
“We zoomed and called each other. Sometimes it’s three to four times a day,” said Arlington Community School District Superintendent Jeff Mayo.
Arlington also reopened Monday. Similar to Collierville, it has a hybrid schedule at the high school and traditional schedules in grades K-8.
For all districts, the health of students, staff and the community continues to be top of mind.
"Of course we're all concerned we're all worried about what will happen and what the situation will look like," Mayo said.
Along with collaborating with each other, all municipal school districts are on weekly calls with the COVID-19 joint task force and the Shelby County Health Department to learn how to react to possible transmission inside schools.
