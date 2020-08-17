Best Life: Health issues men shouldn’t ignore

Other signs include blood in the urine or semen. Men should also see a doctor if they have sleep issues. These problems may indicate depression or sleep apnea. Chronic itching is another symptom not to ignore. It could signal lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or even diabetes. Also, pay attention if you have trouble swallowing. It might be acid reflux which can lead to esophageal cancer, a disease that’s more common in men. All health issues men shouldn’t take lightly.