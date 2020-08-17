CBU, UofM resume classes Monday with limited face-to-face instruction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Both Memphis universities resumed classes for the fall semester Monday, though many of them are being offered remotely.
“It’s definitely different, but we are still getting to see one another, and that’s what is important,” said Rylee Nelson, a senior at Christian Brothers University.
Masks and social distancing were the name of the game Monday at CBU, signs of college in the COVID-19 age.
“I’m excited to be back, but there’s always concerns that one has,” said Miguel Garcia, a senior at Christian Brothers University.
The university designated a maximum number of people allowed in each classroom and regulated flow into and out of buildings. University officials said 80 percent of their class offerings are either online or hybrid, with 20 percent of classes administered face-to-face in small settings.
“We’ve been able to reduce the density of the campus to about 30 percent, and that makes for, I think, a very comfortable experience for those who are here on campus,” said CBU President Jack Shannon.
Shannon said he is cautiously optimistic about the start to the semester, and the university’s varying methods of course offerings were selected to better serve students.
“A lot of our students need to have this sense of community and have that face-to-face instruction, so I think our ability to provide that to them will result in their better academic performance this fall. And it just feels nice to be back as a community,” he said.
The University of Memphis kicked off the fall semester Monday, but other than labs, engineering courses and clinical training most offerings are remote.
“Overall, we are operating these first three to four weeks virtually and looking at health data, and we’ll modify according to the data,” said UofM President Dr. M. David Rudd Monday.
The UofM and CBU are both housing students on their campuses, and masking is mandatory.
Rudd said the UofM has been able to safely house students amid the pandemic, and they will continue to do so.
“We serve a unique role in the community where we’ve got students that need access to our housing, that need access to our infrastructure to continue learning in terms of Wi-Fi coverage, access to food, and other things you find on a university campus,” Rudd said.
Both CBU and Memphis are offering testing on campus and have facilities they will be using to quarantine students.
Lemoyne-Owen College is starting the fall semester virtually but plans to transition to hybrid learning after Labor Day.
Rhodes College is starting the fall semester all virtual with no solid timeline for a return to campus.
