Changes greet students on first day of school in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in Germantown Municipal School District returned to the classroom Monday.
The school district is following a hybrid model for high school and middle school students. The students are separated alphabetically.
Kindergarten through sixth grade students are attending class in person five days a week.
There are also students who are enrolled in 100% online learning.
Germantown Superintendent Jason Manuel is optimistic about the start of the school year. He spoke with WMC Action News 5 about protocols that have been put in place to keep students and staff members safe.
“We’re excited for school to start even with the new changes. It doesn’t have exactly the same feel but we’re still excited to have kids Back in the schools,” he said. “One of our protocols that we’ve really worked on with our staff and our teachers is knowing where students are, who they’re with at all times. That’s where we really have to look at the seating charts in the classrooms, the seating arrangements and making sure that we’re staying six feet apart from each other.”
Manuel said that on the first day of school there were 800 students in Houston High School, which he said is significantly less than usual.
Manuel also stated that the district is following Shelby County Health Department procedures to respond to possible positive COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.