Changes greet students on first day of school in Germantown

“We’re excited for school to start even with the new changes. It doesn’t have exactly the same feel but we’re still excited to have kids Back in the schools,” he said. “One of our protocols that we’ve really worked on with our staff and our teachers is knowing where students are, who they’re with at all times. That’s where we really have to look at the seating charts in the classrooms, the seating arrangements and making sure that we’re staying six feet apart from each other.”