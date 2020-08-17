Drop in humidity, low rain chances this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's a pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s across most of the Mid-South. Although there will be low humidity today, it will still feel hot. With ample sunshine, high temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. It will be another nice night with a clear sky and overnight low temperatures in the lower to upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Behind yesterday’s cold front, drier air will continue to funnel in today. This will drop temperatures into the upper 80s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be down into the lower to upper 60s, which is several degrees below average. We will also get a break from the humidity, so the heat index won’t be a big factor this week. There will be a chance for a few afternoon showers on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.