Drop in humidity, low rain chances this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Behind yesterday’s cold front, drier air will continue to funnel in today. This will drop temperatures into the upper 80s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be down into the lower to upper 60s, which is several degrees below average. We will also get a break from the humidity, so the heat index won’t be a big factor this week. There will be a chance for a few afternoon showers on Thursday and Friday.