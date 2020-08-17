Dry air keeps humidity low ahead of a cold front that brings slightly cooler temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A north wind is driving dry air into the Mid-South and that pattern will be reinforced by a cold front tomorrow. A few clouds will develop along and ahead of the front and stray shower can’t be ruled out, but a mainly dry pattern will remain in place through the day and for much of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower along with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light northeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows again near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and highs in the low 90s with lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and humid with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
