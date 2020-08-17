Hot but not as humid the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot but not as humid this afternoon. With ample sunshine, high temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: It will be another nice night with a clear sky and overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Another front will move through Tuesday bringing a reinforcing shot of less humid air. There could be a stray shower as the front moves through Tuesday afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be down into the low 60s in out-lying areas and mid to upper 60s in the urban areas. The heat index will not be a factor this week. There is a slight chance of a stray shower Thursday and Friday, mainly in north Mississippi.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, just partly cloudy and hot.
