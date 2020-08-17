Tennessee congressman, city, county officials talk US census deadline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen along with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland are calling attention to the deadline for the 2020 Census. The trio held a news conference at the Memphis City Hall to raise awareness.
The deadline is approaching and the census plays a large role in the allocation of federal resources, according to Cohen’s office.
Those resources include funding for things like education, health care, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and more.
The census also determines how many seats a state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Harris says this is a civic responsibility that he believes is even more important than voting.
“It is critical that you let your voices be heard in this once every ten-year experience because it helps to ensure that our community gets the resources it needs -- it helps to support our county,” said Harris.
The deadline is set for Wednesday, September 30.
