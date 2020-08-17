Man charged for burglary, attempted murder of Boo Mitchell’s son

Man charged for burglary, attempted murder of Boo Mitchell’s son
Glenn Mitchell in custody for attempted murder of Boo Mitchell's son (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 17, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 10:09 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The son of Lawrence Boo Mitchell, an American songwriter and owner of Royal Studios in Memphis, is currently in the hospital after allegedly being shot and beaten by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

According to Mitchell’s Facebook account, his oldest son Elijah Lewis was shot in the back, has broken ribs and other injuries due to the incident. He said 32-year-old Glenn Thomas, broke into Elijah’s girlfriend’s home and waited for him.

Mitchell wrote the bullet hit Elijah’s spinal cord causing him to lose feeling in his legs.

Thomas is in custody facing charges of aggravated burglary, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.

This is the most difficult thing for me to post. Please excuse me if I’m a little scattered. Yesterday our oldest son...

Posted by Lawrence Boo Mitchell on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.