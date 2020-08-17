Man charged for burglary, attempted murder of Boo Mitchell’s son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The son of Lawrence Boo Mitchell, an American songwriter and owner of Royal Studios in Memphis, is currently in the hospital after allegedly being shot and beaten by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
According to Mitchell’s Facebook account, his oldest son Elijah Lewis was shot in the back, has broken ribs and other injuries due to the incident. He said 32-year-old Glenn Thomas, broke into Elijah’s girlfriend’s home and waited for him.
Mitchell wrote the bullet hit Elijah’s spinal cord causing him to lose feeling in his legs.
Thomas is in custody facing charges of aggravated burglary, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.