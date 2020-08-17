Memphis music producer Boo Mitchell grateful for outpouring of support after son’s attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award-winning music producer Boo Mitchell and his family are still reeling after his oldest son, Elijah Lewis, was shot over the weekend.
“It feels like the wind has been knocked out of you,” said Mitchell. “He’s in ICU. He’s up and talking. He’s paralyzed, and we’re just praying for a miracle.”
Police say Lewis and his girlfriend were ambushed at her Cordova home. A police affidavit says the couple arrived home and saw the blinds move.
Lewis went inside and was attacked. The suspect is Glenn Smith, the ex-boyfriend of Lewis’ girlfriend.
Police say Smith told them he changed the locks on his ex-girlfriend’s house a couple of months ago but kept spare keys for himself without her knowing.
Police say Smith let himself in and waited for the woman to come home. It’s not clear why.
Smith was captured a couple of blocks away. Now he’s charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.
Lewis is a sound engineer at his father’s studio, Royal Studios, in South Memphis.
“He does a lot for the hip hop community,” said Mitchell. “He’s worked on records for me, recorded stuff for Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson.”
Mitchell says his son loves music. He never expected violence to come into Lewis’ life.
“He is a quiet kid,” said Mitchell. “Keeps to himself. Music is his passion.”
Mitchell says his family has pulled together and it has been a comfort as the Memphis community and people from around the world have reached out. He says he is grateful.
“He is alive and we’re grateful for that,” said Mitchell. And it is by the grace of God that he’s here. God saw to keep him alive for a reason.”
Lewis remains in intensive care at Regional One Medical Center. His father says it’s not clear how long he’ll be there.
