4 new virus-related deaths reported in Shelby Co., over 200 new cases identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed a case increase of 229 new cases and an additional four deaths reported since Sunday morning.
The county’s virus-related death toll is now at 328 with 25,275 cases reported since the first case was identified in Shelby County.
More than 20,900 residents have recovered from the virus. But as cases continue to increase by the day, Mid-South hospital capacity is skyrocketing.
Some hospitals are under critical advisory.
Health officials are also expecting to see a surge in cases across the county and region as schools reopen and children head back to in-person instruction.
