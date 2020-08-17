New year brings pandemic precautions at Mississippi’s largest school district

DESOTO, Missi. (WMC) - Monday was the first day of school for the largest district in Mississippi.
DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said 35% of families chose online learning with the majority of students taking the traditional route.
Just before 8 a.m. a line of cars wrapped around Lewisburg Elementary.
WMC Action News 5 talked with students and parents arriving at school.
“Nervous, excited, all those things,” said Mandy McCain, parent.
“Just a little nervous, but I mean, everyone needs to get back in school, they need their education,” said Rachel Wilson, parent.
“I hope this is a good year even though we might be doing somethings different,” said Emma Wilson, student.
Uselton said a lot of planning went into the first day. Over the last two weeks he took the time to visit several campuses.
A question everyone has is, “How will school look?”
“As students get to their classrooms they’ll stay in their classrooms more than normal and when they transition from place to place they’ll be less students in the hallway, social distancing will be observed as much as possible,” said Uselton.
Uselton noted schedules will be different for all schools with social distancing a top priority.
He also said some classrooms have Plexiglas installed.
As for elementary class sizes he says the maximum number will be 23 students per class.
Another important question is how will the district handle a positive case.
“If we have a positive test in a class we’ll email the parents of the students who were in that classroom so they’ll be aware of the situation, and then if there are any close contacts that the Mississippi State Department of Health would quarantine, those parents would receive a phone call notification from the Mississippi State Department of Health,” said Uselton.
The district asked parents for help with transportation, encouraging them to drop of their child if possible to help maintain social distancing for those who need to take the bus.
The district is also following Gov. Tate Reeves’ mask mandate, which requires students to wear a face mask while in school.
