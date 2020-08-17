Selmer Middle School closed after McNairy Co. Schools confirms 2 COVID-19 exposures

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - McNairy County Schools is already seeing exposures of the novel coronavirus within their first week back to school -- a possibility health officials have voiced since talks of schools reopening began.
The administration at Selmer Middle School confirmed a COVID-19 exposure on Thursday night and now students and staff who had contact with the individual have been notified and are in quarantine. Shortly after, another exposure was reported.
Selmer Middle School is now closed for deep cleaning. The school will welcome students back on Wednesday, August 26.
MCS says during that time, teachers will begin teaching online through Google Classrooms and meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cafeteria entrance at the back of the school.
Connectivity packets are still available for pick up. Contact the school if your student needs one.
MCS says WiFi is available in all school parking lots.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.