Shelby, Desoto and Tipton counties kicking off school year with some changes

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a big day here in the Mid-South! Thousands of students are heading back to class in Shelby, Desoto and Tipton counties.
Shelby County
In a few hours, the first bell will ring for the students at Hudson High School in Germantown. It will kick off the first day of a hybrid schedule.
Arlington, Bartlett and Collierville also have all incorporated hybrid models into their back to school plans for either all or some grade levels.
In each of these schools plans, masks are required when in-person learning is taking place. Most of the districts are also asking parents to screen their children at home.
The Superintendent of Collierville Schools Dr. Gary Lilly spoke about this need in a one on one with WMC.
“This whole plan, getting students back to school is really dependent on us not having outbreaks of coronavirus,” said Lilly. “Parents have got to be our partners with this, so we’re asking parents to screen their own children at home before they send them to school.”
One of the biggest questions on parents’ minds is what happens if a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19.
All the municipal school districts in Shelby County require regular temperature checks either by parents or at school.
Students or staff with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will need to isolate.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld says it’s not a matter of if a student will get the virus. But when and what will schools do to stop the spread.
“Hold the schools accountable for having a plan of what to do,” he said. “We don’t want to get into a situation where there’s a plan to prevent it but no plan to deal with it once the cases start coming in because they most assuredly will start coming in.”
The plans that Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Shelby County Schools released say that there will be rooms designated for students and staff members to isolate themselves.
Schools will notify a student's parents letting them know that their child is exhibiting symptoms and needs to be picked up.
All of the school districts have said they are following the health department and Centers for Disease Control guidelines to determine how many days students and staff will need to quarantine before returning back to school.
DeSoto County
Today is the first day of school for DeSoto County Schools as well.
Parents had the option between in-person and online learning.
School is set to start at 7:50 a.m. Superintendent Cory Uselton said a lot of planning went into the first day of school. As of Friday, he said 35% of families chose online learning.
Uselton said he’s been visiting schools for the last two weeks and teachers have been training on Scholarly, the program the district is using for those doing online learning.
Now the big question everyone has is how will school look for those doing coming back to the classroom?
Uselton said some classrooms have plexiglass installed. As for elementary class sizes, he says the maximum number will be 23 students per class.
He also says the district asked parents for help with transportation.
“With our buses, we are encouraging our parents if at all possible if they have private transportation that they could use to go to school that would help us, because that would create more space on the bus and more social distancing for the students that are on there,” said Uselton.
Now in regards to the waitlist for digital devices, Uselton said the district managed to hand out devices to everyone who signed up by the July 22 deadline. He said the only people on the waitlist now are those who signed up for online learning late last week.
The district is following Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ mask mandate, which requires students to wear a face mask while in school.
Tipton County
It’s also the first day of school for Tipton County. Families got to decide if they wanted to learn in-person or in class.
Students who are going back to the classroom will have a staggered schedule for the first three weeks.
Classes will begin a full week schedule by Sept. 8.
