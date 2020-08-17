TDOT says roundabout still planned for Raleigh intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A roundabout is still planned for a tricky Raleigh intersection six years after TDOT first shared designs with the community.
TDOT is in the process of acquiring extra land needed to install a roundabout at New Allen Road and Ridgemont Avenue, according to spokeswoman Nicole Lawrence.
The project will go out for bids in late 2021, Lawrence said.
The intersection of two divided highways over a drainage canal has provided hazardous for drivers. On July 22, a Dodge Journey went over the guardrail and landed in the bottom of the canal. An adult and child were taken to the hospital, police said at the time.
Neighbors met with TDOT in 2014 to hear about ways the intersection could be redesigned, including a roundabout.
Neither road is a state route, but TDOT is still overseeing the redesign as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program. The federal program provides funding to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries, even on roads not owned by state governments.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.