TWRA investigating after father, 6-year-old daughter die in crash on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tragic news after a 6-year-old girl and her father were killed in a jet ski accident on Pickwick Lake over the weekend.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two personal watercraft carriers collided Saturday afternoon.
Father David Carter was pronounced dead on the scene and his 6-year-old daughter was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital where she later died.
The other rider was not hurt.
The TWRA is now investigating the crash.
