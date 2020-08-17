Watching two areas in the Tropics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are watching not just one but two areas for potential tropical development. It is not uncommon to see two areas of development in the Atlantic, especially because we are headed toward the mid September peak of hurricane season.
Thankfully the previous tropical storms Josephine and Kyle have now dissipated and they didn’t cause any major impacts to land. The Atlantic remains active and now we are turning our attention to these two areas for development.
The first area of concern, the more western area that is closest to the US will bring downpours to parts of the Windward Islands through Tuesday. The area will have a small chance of development in the next 48 hrs but chances increase in 5 days. In 5 days it will be in a more favorable environment as it draws closer to the Caribbean mid to late week.
The second area of concern that sits closer to the African coast is not expected to impact any land areas in the next few days. However, it could strengthen as it approaches the Lesser Antilles later this week. The National Hurricane Center has given this system a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days.
Late August is when we typically begin to see activity picking up in the Atlantic. Ocean temperatures and atmospheric conditions usually become more favorable in late August and especially through mid September. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor.
