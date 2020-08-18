Blog: Fall Temperature Outlook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On those hot and steamy days, you start thinking about fall. However, the outlook by the Climate Prediction Center for the fall, may mean that we have to hold off, on the sweaters and jackets.
Warmer than average temperatures are expected this fall for a good portion of the U.S. Temperatures may trend close to or just above average near the Gulf Coast and into parts of the Southeast, including the Mid-South.
One of the reasons for this potential of a warmer fall is a developing cooling trend in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean. These cooler waters in the Pacific could mean some warmer months in the fall.
There is no way to tell at this point if this will actually be the case. We’ll have to wait and watch the patterns.
