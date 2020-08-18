DeSoto County Schools parents reflect on first day of virtual learning

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Thousands of students went to school virtually for the first time Monday. Families’ experiences with it ran the gamut with some impressed and others concerned for their child’s education.
Several DeSoto County Schools parents reached out to WMC Action News 5 with complaints about the virtual learning platform. The complaints included a lack of in-person instruction and no concrete schedule.
However, they don't speak for every household's experience. Some parents said the first day of virtual learning was a breeze.
“So [my kids] have had plenty of assignments so far,” said parent Kasheena McDonald. “They’ve had a lot of questions so far, but we’re communicating back and forth with the teachers so it’s been a breeze.”
McDonald’s four children headed back to school at DeSoto County Schools Monday online. She opted all four into virtual learning -- she decided to do so because of the uncertainty of the pandemic. She acknowledges there is some uncertainty with virtual learning too.
"It's functioning for this household. Every household is completely different," McDonald said.
District parents have aired their complaints about the program. Concerns ranging from no live instruction, to lack of clarity on doing assignments and scheduling.
"Some lessons were not loaded, some were. So we just worked the lessons available for each of them," McDonald said.
McDonald said all her children's lessons were prerecorded and there is no set schedule. The McDonalds are doing what works for them.
McDonald said she’s trying to approach this first week or two of virtual learning with grace.
“COVID didn’t give us an announcement. Teachers didn’t have enough time,” McDonald said. “We had to apply and be submitted by July 31. They didn’t have enough time.”
We reached out to those parents who had complaints but no one responded to our request for an interview.
DeSoto County Schools told us no one was available to speak on camera Tuesday about virtual learning issues, but in an email the district addressed some concerns.
When it comes to trouble accessing assignments the district said: “Teachers have worked hard the past two weeks to prepare for their traditional and virtual learners. Any inabilities to access assignments were addressed to help students access the day one activities if they were reported. Directions for each course are determined by that course’s teacher.”
As for live teacher instruction virtually, DCS said:
“The asynchronous online mode could include recorded or live teaching from the classroom teacher, instructional videos, tasks, assignments, and/or activities. The mode of instruction will vary by school, grade level and/or course.”
In all, DCS said: “Yesterday was a great first day for our students and teachers traditionally and virtually. We are working through any issues that arose throughout the day and look forward to serving all of our students this school year.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.