Dr. Birx visits Arkansas, holds discussion with state, health leaders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -Dr. Deborah Birx visited Little Rock Monday to lead a roundtable with state leaders and health officials regarding the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said she believes Arkansas is on a positive trend because of the mask mandate issued by the governor.
She also mentioned that the federal government is doing its best to cut down on turnaround times for testing.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key also spoke with Dr. Birx on what the state has done and will do to allow the state’s districts to develop more localized plans.
Dr. Birx said even with plans in place, communities must be cautious to help prevent students from going to school infected.
“That’s the masks, the social distancing, avoiding crowds, not having parties in your home, not going to backyard parties and ensuring we get those cases down so that children don’t go to school already infected because of what’s happening in their community,” Dr. Birx said.
Dr. Birx also said she was impressed with the state’s plan for how the state will respond to an outbreak in a school setting, particularly at the college level.
She said more testing needs to be diverted to that population because of the numbers seen in that age bracket.
