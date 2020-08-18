Essential workers are keeping essential businesses alive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When was the last time you took something to get dry cleaned?
Dry cleaners are considered an essential businesses and have remained open during the pandemic, but with big events, concerts, prom and wedding season all being canceled this year due to COVID-19, who is keeping dry cleaning businesses running?
“As an essential business we’ve got customers here that are in the medical field, public officials, police and fire and they have to keep going and so we kept going also,” said Mike Cooper, owner of Mercury Valet Dry Cleaners.
Cooper has owned Mercury Valet Dry Cleaners for 33 years.
At the beginning of the pandemic he said business was down 75%. He’s still down 25% and he’s not the only one.
“It’s doing better than April, but things are still off probably 50 to 60%,” said Shaine Burns, owner of Crazy Cleaners.
Both Cooper and Burns say with their loyal customers now working from home, they’ve been lucky to see them once a month.
And with fewer clothes to iron and press, Burns says he’s stopped offering some services.
“We have cut off our in by 9 out by 5 service, our same-day service,” said Burns.
Cooper and Burns are hopeful for the future and say they will be OK for a few more months, but they don’t know how much longer they can survive if COVID-19 continues to leave them high and dry.
“We need to keep things running, we can’t let things shut completely down if we do we will be in real trouble, we just can’t have that,” said Cooper.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.