Former SCS band director facing second indictment for theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former band director for Shelby County Schools has been accused of stealing money making this the second theft investigation he has been involved in within two years.
Jimmie Wilson, who was previously indicted for theft at Fayette-Ware High School, is facing a second indictment in Shelby County.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury, Wilson was a band director and cheer coach at Fayette-Ware High where he was indicted for theft, official misconduct and tampering with government records in 2018. He later became a band director at SCS’s Melrose High School.
After the indictment was publicized, Wilson was put on administrative leave by SCS and resigned shortly after.
Officials say an investigation has led them to believe Wilson stole fees from Melrose High band students between September and October of 2018.
Wilson was able to collect $1,175 from eight different band students.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.