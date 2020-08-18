Lawson names top 5, does not include Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wooddale High hoop star Jonathan Lawson received an offer from the Hometown University of Memphis but, after Florida prep star Josh Minott pledged to the Tigers last week, it looks like first to commit, gets the scholarship.
Lawson will be taking his talents elsewhere.
Lawson put out his top five list of schools Monday, and the Tigers were not on it.
His list includes Arkansas, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Oregon and Iowa State.
A 6′6′ combo guard, Lawson is a top 50 Prospect for the Class of 2021 who earned Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, and Tennessee Mr. Basketball honors after Leading Wooddale to the Class AA State Championship.
He averaged 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as a junior last season.
