Man indicted for first-degree murder in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man has been indicted on felony charges of tampering with evidence and first-degree murder after being accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body on a North Memphis sidewalk.
Keedrin Coppage was arrested by U.S. Marshals and charged for the murder of 18-year-old Sabrina Nguyen, whose body was found on the morning of Jan. 2 on Jackson Avenue.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says at the time of his arrest, Coppage has several warrants including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking. Nguyen was the victim in each case, according to the DA’s office.
Coppage told investigators that he put the 18-year-old’s body in the trunk of his vehicle, drove to Jackson Avenue at Maple Avenue where he left her on the sidewalk.
The DA’s office says Coppage also admitted to trying to clean the blood out of his vehicle and changing the clothes he wore during the stabbing.
