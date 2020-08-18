Mayor Jim Strickland vetoes ordinance that removed police residency issue from the ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has vetoed a city ordinance that removed the issue of police residency from the November ballot.
Memphis city councilors passed Ordinance No. 5756 Aug. 4, ending a months-long effort to expand the boundaries in which police officers can live to up to two hours outside city limits.
At the time, Strickland said “the voters of Memphis were told their voices do not matter.”
On Tuesday, Strickland vetoed the ordinance, saying it “strips the right of the citizens of Memphis to decide on issues of public safety and crime prevention.”
The council could still override the mayor’s veto by passing the ordinance again. But if they fail, the issue of police residency could go back on the ballot.
