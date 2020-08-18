Memphis mayor’s push to get police residency issue back on ballot fails with council veto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland vetoed an ordinance Tuesday evening that removed the issue of police residency from the November ballot, but councilors immediately voted to override the veto, effectively ending the effort to expand police residency requirements.
Memphis city councilors passed Ordinance No. 5756 Aug. 4, ending a months-long effort to expand the boundaries in which police officers can live to up to two hours outside city limits.
At the time, Strickland said “the voters of Memphis were told their voices do not matter.”
On Tuesday, Strickland vetoed the ordinance, saying it “strips the right of the citizens of Memphis to decide on issues of public safety and crime prevention.”
Councilors learned of the veto mid-meeting, giving them an opportunity to immediate vote.
The council voted 7-6 to override Strickland’s veto -- his first since taking office.
