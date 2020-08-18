Memphis school goes virtual, suspends athletics after 12 test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ Harding Academy is reporting a dozen cases of coronavirus after its first week of the new school year.
Head of School Trent Williamson confirms the school’s outbreak is isolated to its high school athletic teams. Eleven students and one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, Williamson said.
Harding started the new year Aug. 10.
Williamson said nine cases are on the volleyball team, one on the soccer team and one on the football team.
As a result of the outbreak, Williamson said all students in grades nine through 12 have transitioned to virtual learning for the next two weeks. Little Harding, lower school and middle school remain open for in-person learning, but parents in lower and middle school have the option to switch to virtual instruction.
Harding is working with the Shelby County Health Department to ensure all protocols are followed.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.