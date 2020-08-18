Mid-South organizations launch joint election effort to increase voter turnout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NAACP, AFL-CIO, Teamsters and MICAH have teamed up to launch a joint election effort in hopes of a record-breaking turnout at the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
The organizations joined together Tuesday morning at a press conference expressing how much they want Memphians to use their right and head to the ballot box come November. Tennessee is ranked 48th in the nation for voter participation.
“The NAACP Memphis Branch wants to help everyone exercise the power of their vote and we are committed to protecting everyone’s fair and equitable access to the voting booth,” said Ian Randolph, NAACP Political Chair. “Register to vote and exercise your power.”
The organizations are calling the effort Continue the Dream, Voter and Volunteer Alliance.
The alliance is welcoming volunteers while hoping to register thousands of voters and include more organizations ahead of the election.
If you are interested in volunteering, visit https://actionnetwork.org/forms/the-dream.
