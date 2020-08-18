Missing Kansas woman’s vehicle found in Crittenden County with body inside

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the vehicle of a missing Kansas woman with the body of a female inside.
Sheriff Mike Allen says a family member searching the area for Marilane Carter discovered the vehicle around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was hidden from view and inside was a female body.
Allen confirms it was Carter’s vehicle but could not confirm the identity of the body.
The medical examiner will determine the body’s identity, cause and manner of death, though Allen said it does not appear suspicious.
Crittenden County Chief Todd Grooms said Carter’s vehicle appears to have driven into an empty storage container on private property. Carter’s purse and credit cards were found inside the vehicle.
Allen said the property is usually gated. It remains unclear how the driver made it onto the property and into the container.
Carter’s family reported her missing earlier this month while she was traveling to Alabama where her parents live. Security video showed her at a motel in Missouri several hours after she left home. Credit card statements later showed she purchased gas in West Memphis.
Carter’s phone went dead somewhere along the I-55 bridge while she was talking with her mother.
Police in Overland Park, Kansas where Carter lived with her husband and children said they did not suspect foul play.
Family members and volunteers have searched along the bridge and near the Mississippi River in hopes of finding her.
