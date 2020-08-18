Nice & mild for the rest of the week, but a chance for rain still remains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and highs near 90 with lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s along with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
