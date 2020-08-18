Ole Miss picks up practice pace in uncertain times

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Down in Oxford, the Rebels are gearing up their workouts for their first season under new Head Coach Lane Kiffin.
Ole Miss comes into 2020 with several players on national watch lists, including Doak Walker, Nominee Running Back Scottie Phillips, and Temple transfer Kenny Yeboah on the John Mackey List for Tight Ends.
Kiffin says his group is getting it done as everyone settles into the new normal of COVID 19.
”It’s really good to get back out there,” said Kiffin. ”It’s been a long time. We didn’t have spring practice. Didn’t get a chance to really see what we can do. Now we have a chance to get out there and teach. Show them what our education and standards are.”
Kickoff times for all SEC teams will be announced soon.
